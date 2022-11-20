Millthorpe has been without a corner store now for so long that the sight of a couple of tradies hammering a nail was often enough to spark speculation about when Ashcroft's on Pym was going to open.
So when the doors swung open for a soft opening on Tuesday, the locals were chomping at the bit to check out what was in store.
Owners Ben and Adam Ashcroft have been toiling away for months turning the historic store back into what it's always been, a place for locals to pick up a few items for dinner or to grab those necessities of life.
The store will continually evolve.- Adam Ashcroft, corner store co-owner
As part of the Metcash buying group the pair are sourcing many of the items that are familiar to regular IGA shoppers and Adam is keen to hear from locals as to how they want to see the store grow.
"We're making sure that things like the cashier and the EFTPOS system are working," he said.
"We're still stacking the fridges and bringing in stock, looking at how it all works and getting feedback.
"The store will continually evolve and we will officially open towards within the next two weeks," he said.
The build has been a long one for the pair who initially hoped to be trading only a few months after purchasing the building in March.
Once they began working on the site the discovery of rotting floor boards and sagging joists led to them completely replacing the floor with a substantial concrete slab.
On social media Adam thanked the Millthorpe community for their support.
"Again, every person that stopped by, introduced themselves and has given us the opportunity already, a massive, heartfelt and genuine, thank you," he said.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
