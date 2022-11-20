Central Western Daily
Good News

In Millthorpe Ashcroft's on Pym's soft opening has been hard to keep quiet

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
November 20 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben and Adam Ashcroft.

Millthorpe has been without a corner store now for so long that the sight of a couple of tradies hammering a nail was often enough to spark speculation about when Ashcroft's on Pym was going to open.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.