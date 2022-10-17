Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Have Your Say

Calls grow for Wyangala Dam upgrade after NSW premier says Warragamba Dam wall will go up

By Andrew Fisher
Updated October 17 2022 - 4:03am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The NSW government says any move to make raising the Wyangala Dam wall a Critical State Infrastructure Project would be "made at the appropriate time".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.