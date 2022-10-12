Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Breaking

'Significant' cracks set to close Four Mile Creek Road for at least four months after fears of landslip

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated October 12 2022 - 1:57am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

'Significant' cracks have opened up Four Mile Creek Road with Cabonne Shire Council closing a section due to fears of a major landslip.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.