An open letter to the decision makers in Canberra from ACM editors across Western NSW

Updated November 18 2022 - 10:08pm, first published 6:00pm
The Central Western Daily, Western Advocate and Daily Liberal are joining forces to call for action to better help regional NSW be ready for the weather extremes hammering out communities.

Dorothea Mackellar summed it up beautifully when she wrote about our continent's wild weather in her 1908 poem My Country.

