NSW Department of Planning and Environment declares McPhillamy's Gold Project is approvable

Mark Logan
Mark Logan
Updated November 21 2022 - 11:04am, first published 10:30am
The mine site in October 2020. Picture contributed.

The NSW Department of Planning and Environment has recommended that Regis Resources McPhillamy's Gold Project is in the public interest and approvable, albeit with a number of strict conditions of consent that Regis must adhere to.

