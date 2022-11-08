Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

ODCA team of the week for weekend of November 5, 2022

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated November 8 2022 - 12:51pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Weller bagged a hat-trick for Gladstone in their match against Spring Hill. Picture by Carla Freedman.

We've had three weeks between drinks, but finally we have seen the proper return of cricket in town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.