We've had three weeks between drinks, but finally we have seen the proper return of cricket in town.
Teams across all three grades in the Orange and District Cricket Association got onto the field on Saturday, despite some worrying weather during the week.
The wait was well worth it, with some brilliant performances across seconds, thirds and Centenary Cup.
So, without further delay, let's see who cracked the Central Western Daily's team of the week for November 5, 2022.
A complete demolition job is how you would described Cavaliers' victory over Centrals in the third grade competition.
Batting first, the red and blacks were held to 9-69 from their full 40 overs, thanks largely to a man who will appear later on down this list.
Chasing low totals can always be a tricky thing to do, which is why it's always important to have an opening bat willing to stick around. That is exactly what Edgerton did with a solid 22 not out to help guide Cavs to an eight wicket win.
In what is an early theme of this list, opening bat West played a key role in securing CYMS' victory after a fellow team-of-the-week selection helped skittle the opposition.
Chasing 69 for victory, West played a cool, calm and collected innings of 35 off 39 as the green and golds got over the line five wickets down with 23.5 overs to spare.
There was no better individual performer than City's third grade skipper.
He was a lone force with the bat, amassing 28 of his side's 99 runs, but it was with the ball where he truly shone.
Knowing they would have to bowl CYMS out to stand a chance of victory, you could have mistaken Evans' right arm for a metronome.
He would finish the day with 6-4 off eight overs in what was a performance that may well earn him a call up to the Australian side based on its recent showing at the T20 World Cup. It wasn't enough to get the victory though and you will find out later on.
The students needed every run they could get to help topple City. Batting first and coming in with the score at 4-106, Priest bashed 61 not out from just 43 balls.
Along with Dudley Shepherd (who was unlucky not to scrape into this side), Kinross finished its 40 overs on 6-183 and came out of the match as ten run winners.
These two go hand-in-hand and it's easy to see why.
The Cent Cup boys were instrumental in putting on a huge 4-183 from their 35 overs against CYMS, with Lee accounting for 49 of those, while Hamling finished the innings 47 not out. This helped City bag a 56 run victory, with the Warriors hopeful these two can become stars of the future.
While his individual stats may not live up to those of the previously mentioned Evans, the green and gold all-rounder came out the winner on Saturday.
Fernando's stellar day began with an economical 1-16 off eight overs and finished with a swashbuckling 36 not out from just 33 balls. On what was a tough field to hit boundaries on, Fernando managed to find the rope on five occasions.
An all-rounder in the weirdest sense of the word.
Wykes stepped away from his usual role as wicket-keeper to take on the duties of opening bowler and boy, did it pay off.
He ripped through Centrals' top order to finish the day with 5-15 off six overs. He'll be taking up the new-ball bowling in this side too and we'll stick him with the gloves afterwards for good measure.
There's not much more you can say about Weller's performance other than he's a hat-trick hero.
Taking three wickets in three balls will always land you a place in the team of the week, and Weller's effort against Spring Hill was no different.
Coming on as the second change bowler, Aileni immediately made his presence known. He tore through Centrals' middle-order, finishing with figures of 4-9 off eight overs.
These were Aileni's best figures in a Cavs uniform and last year's minor premiers will be hoping that similar performances are on their way.
In a week full of economical bowling, Griffith's effort against Kinross was impossible to overlook.
The youngster opened the bowling and had batters guessing which way the ball was going to swing. He would bowl just the five overs due to a misinterpretation of the rules, but was ruthless with the rock, finishing the day with 3-5 off five overs.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
