Jet Turtles showed off their premiership credentials in Orange Water Polo's third round.
The defending champs were able to account for Platypus Gold 14-0 last Thursday in the open division.
Prasidh Kumar led the charge for the Turtles with five goals while Hugh Thornhill rifled in four of his own. Goalkeeper Gavin Pilossof made some outstanding saves to keep a clean sheet.
The win capped off a great night for the Jets after clubmates Cobras downed KWS Barracudas 7-0.
KWS Krill came out on top 12-6 against clubmates Kingfish.
Julian Connan led the charge for Krill with five goals including a hat-trick in the final quarter.
Goal Diggers and Flounders played out a thrilling 7-all draw.
Goal Diggers were up 4-2 at the main break but Flounders were able to level it at 5-all after three quarters.
Both sides scored a double in the final period to finish with a draw.
Sam Martin was powerful up front for Goal Diggers with four goals, while Emily Lowe and Josh Fouche bagged a double each for Flounders.
In the other open match, Platypus Silver accounted for Marco 9-4 with Digby Cooper, James Croke and Jack Aumuller netting a double each for the winners.
In the junior matches, KWS Kraken had a strong 13-1 win over Orange Lear Jets, and Orange Water Dragons accounted for KWS Hydra 6-2.
The Orange Water Dragons had two wins in the intermediate division, downing KWS Nessies 9-1 before edging out KWS Killerwhales 5-3.
In the other intermediate match KWS Mantas recorded a 9-2 win over KWS Bluebottles.
