Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Jet Turtles win 14-0 in Orange Water Polo's third round

By Michelle Cook
Updated November 7 2022 - 4:44pm, first published 3:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orange Water Dragons' Caitlin Atallah is enjoying herself as KWS Killerwhales' Reggie Staniforth closes in. Picture by Michelle Cook

Jet Turtles showed off their premiership credentials in Orange Water Polo's third round.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.