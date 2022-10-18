The opening round of the Orange and District Cricket Association competitions have finally come and gone.
While it might have taken us a week longer than anticipated, the rain held off just long enough for all of second grade, third grade and Centenary Cup to get on for games.
So without further adieu, it's time to introduce a column that's designed to be the most controversial discussion point of the ODCA: our team of the week. A column by the experts, for the experts.
Two of the standout performances in the top order ironically came in losing efforts. Nock's 55 came after the students were sent into bat and he got them off to a flying start.
Unfortunately for Nock, all but one of this teammates failed with the bat and they stumbled their way to 7-128. This was only Nock's second score above 17 in past two-plus seasons (which was also a half-century last season), so we will wait and see if this early form can be a springboard for a stellar season.
His batting partner was a similar lone wolf in the red and blacks' loss to Kinross.
Richard accounted for 70 of his side's 169, but they fell ten runs short of the total set by the students. This was Richard's first 50 since December 19 of 2020. A fine effort from the opener.
Harvey is arguably the best second grade player in the competition and he showed exactly why on the weekend. His 88 not out, combined with 1-17 off eight overs helped propel Spring Hill to an opening win against CYMS.
Ben Taylor may be the unluckiest player to make this team. The Cent Cup player notched 98 not out in his side's narrow three run victory over the students.
Yet to record a century in his young career, finishing just short of triple digits would have been heart-breaking, but we are betting this won't be the last time you see Taylor's name pop up for a stellar performance this season. Taylor will also be donning the keeping gloves in this team.
Cowden was at his powerful best against Orange CYMS in what was a third grade grand final replay from last season. It was City who came out on top on this occasion, thanks largely to Cowden's run-a-ball 55 which included four 4s and four 6s.
Our next two pulled out all the stops to secure victory during a heart-stopping run chase.
Zac Pavy (48) and Cooper Pullen (44 not out) were the backbone of a Cavs side which chased down the 206 set for them by Gladstone. With one of the deepest batting line-ups on any second grade outfit, these two proved why Cavs will be the team to beat this year.
Jarick has picked up right where he left off. The youngest bagged 33 wickets in all competitions last season and has opened his 2022/23 campaign with another big haul, finishing Cavs' win over Gladstone with figures of 5-28 off 6.2 overs.
Next up is our star bowler of the week in Harding. The student took 6-22 off seven overs in their Cent Cup loss to Cavs, but that defeat shouldn't take away any of his shine from what was a wonderful effort with the ball.
Davis couldn't have bowled any better in what was his CYMS (and ODCA) debut. The left-armer caused chaos for City's middle order, earning him 4-22 in what was a pretty dour day for the green and golds.
Last but certainly not least was Bennett. The right-arm quick all but won the Warriors their match against CYMS with a spell for the ages. He finished with figures of 4-5 off five overs in what was a true masterclass in swing bowling.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
