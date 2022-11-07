There's plenty of team of the week debutants featuring this week as players start to hit their strides. After Orange City elected to bowl, CYMS started with a 52-run opening stand before more pain came when Thomas Belmonte arrived at the crease. A commanding 68 off 59 balls for the CYMS captain went a long way to securing victory for his side. Plenty of leadership features this week with three captains in the top four as Russell Gardner also makes his first team of the week appearance. Gardner top-scored for his side with 57 off 79 but unfortunately couldn't lead the team to victory. If Oliver Newton had support around him, who knows where his innings could've gone. Striding out to the middle, the score was 3/71 when he arrived before it became 10-187 with Newton still there on 66. His opponent, Hugh Parsons, had the better day on a winning team with the aggressive batsman hitting three 6's and four 4's for his 63.

