Leaving Canberra at 7:55am on November 5, Sammie Wood was bound for Coonabarabran.
As a former Super W player with the ACT Brumbies and W-League midfielder with Newcastle Jets and Canberra United, Wood is used to travelling but not like this.
After stopping in Cowra to pick up her mother - who travels with her every game - the two navigated any road closures from floods and arrived at 4:55pm. The 532km journey had been completed.
The trip was for her Woodbridge team-mates, with Wood putting on the maroon jersey for the first time this year in the Western Women's Tackle competition.
It was worth it as her side defeated Castlereagh Cougars 32-18 on November 6 to keep themselves in touch with finals.
Then it was back on the road for another 500-plus kilometre journey, although the path home was much quicker than the nine hours the day before.
"It was a bit of a hike but I must love it," Wood laughed.
It's not her first long haul trip, with Wood, her partner Chloe and mother previously travelling to Nyngan in round three.
For Wood, putting on a Woodbridge jersey is a homecoming of sorts after growing up in Grenfell.
Despite becoming an accomplished soccer and rugby union player, the cross-code star was a rugby league player from the beginning.
"I played league when I was younger, then my first year of soccer was when I was turning 10," she said.
"I was getting a bit rough so mum said that's enough you need to get into soccer. With dad driving trucks, mum couldn't be in two places at once so my brother Jono went to league with mum - and nan and pop took to me to soccer which was in the same location."
With her grandparents watching on, Wood started a now famous tradition where she sports a yellow ribbon. The purpose behind that habit was so they could spot her on the field and she's carried on the tradition ever since.
Having played at a high level in soccer and rugby union, the rise of Wood from the small-town of Grenfell is one that deserves great admiration. Her rugby league roots were always there though, having been plucked from Quenbeyan Blues in 2017 to play in the inaugural NSW City vs NSW Country match.
And now she's back where it all started - although it did take some getting used to.
"The first game I tried to pilfer the ball once," she laughed.
"I was playing in the halves but that doesn't suit me. I like to get in and have a tackle so playing lock or hooker is my forte but I said to Scotty (Woodbridge opens coach Scott Campbell) to put me wherever and I'll run till I die."
With that attitude, it's no surprise her team-mates speak so highly of her.
Before and after every game, a motivational message pops into the team's group chat by Wood. It's that same positive energy in the change room as well.
The inspiration behind Wood's return is heart-warming to say the least.
She recalls her pop playing for Grenfell in 1972, which has motivated her to represent the town with Woodbridge now.
"It was a massive honour for him, so I decided I'd give it a go," she said.
"I've always wanted to give back to Grenfell and play there.
"I haven't represented Grenfell in sport for over 22 years, my reason was to go home and play footy with local people.
"Another reason was just to meet some new faces and help the younger ones as well - it's been really great because I've met so many people.
"It's the most fun I've had with footy for a very long time."
The reason for that fun has come off simply enjoying sport again.
Playing at the high levels Wood has, the pressure that comes with it can be over-bearing.
But with Woodbridge, there's that sense of community and freedom that - at times - doesn't come with a professional environment.
"Coming from a higher level here in Canberra, you feel a lot of pressures here with your mental health so it's just great to be around like-minded people that are there for the fun of it," Wood said.
"I don't feel like I have pressure on myself, I'm not second guessing myself, I'm just having some fun on the field.
"The girls and staff are a great bunch too - I feel like we're one big family to be honest.
"Woodbridge is a club I speak very highly of, they've got a good culture, I've really enjoyed it."
Having always possessed an interest in rugby league, the utility wishes opportunities like the NRLW were available to her as a kid.
But returning home means she's able to make up for lost time as well as starting her coaching business, 'Footy with Woody'.
"(Playing for Woodbridge) is my way of giving back and helping younger ones set goals," she said.
"Now I have an understanding of mental fitness, I want to share that with the kids so they know how to bounce back and set goals.
"I really underestimated that when I was a kid because I didn't know about it."
While her main focus is on the mental side of sport, she does have a focus on tackling.
It's called the 'T-Rex technique', and mentioning it to her brings laughter.
"Something I definitely want to do is get out there and help younger ones have that tackle technique from a younger age," she said.
"It's a massive thing in the game, it's pinnacle to their safety.
"Sharing my T-Rex story allows them to make those connections and remember it.
"A lot of people come in and do the big hug and try and wrap the player but you don't have the strength in your arms when they're out so you've got to keep your elbows in and hands up like you're a T-Rex - they thought it was hilarious (when I said it) but then they're like 'oh it's so much easier this way'."
Wood will return to Grenfell next weekend when Woodbridge play Wiradjuri Goannas on November 13.
Her side need to go on a major winning streak if they're a chance at finals, and she's got a warning for the rest of the competition after they completed a sensational comeback on the weekend.
"We have the potential to beat any team," she said.
"I've been working with the girls about the mentality of football and sport and being able to switch on - I think we were 12-0 or 18-0 down and then the 18s came on and gave us that spark.
"It made the long trip worth it and it was a massive improvement for our team - we're getting better and better each week."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
