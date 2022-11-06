Al Dhatt has once again proved that age is just a number as the veteran spinner helped CYMS to a dominant win over the weekend.
Taking on Orange City in round five of the Bathurst and Orange Inter District Cricket competition, the green and golds lost the toss and were sent into bat. This turned out to be a blessing in disguise.
CYMS would finish their innings on 9-238, thanks in large part to an 52-run opening stand by Will Oldham (31) and Joey Coughlan (30), followed by a captain's knock of 68 from just 59 balls by Tom Belmonte.
"It's always excellent and great to see that," Dhatt said of his side's effort with the bat.
"When you've got runs on the board and at 6 an over, it's excellent to watch. It makes a bowler's life a whole lot easier to have runs on the board."
Fletcher Rose was the best of the Warriors bowlers, bagging 3-33 off his seven overs.
With a lofty total to chase, City got off to a decent start thanks to Josh Coyte (28), Shaun Grenfell (22) and Nathan Rosser (48), but the introduction of Dhatt into the attack proved the turning point.
The left-armer would finish with figures of 5-23 from his eight, including the big scalps of Coyte, Rosser and Fletcher Rose (0).
"I'd say I was lucky. There was a bit in the wicket so that helped a fair bit," Dhatt said.
"When you've scored 140 runs, there's a lot of pressure there and you've got to be really, really intense to try and defend that smaller target. But 240 gives you some more leverage and you can experiment a little bit. It gave us that opportunity where we could go out and bowl quite freely."
One notable difference in CYMS' line-up this year is that of the wicket-keeper.
For years, Dave Neil has donned the gloves for the green and golds, but this season has seen a switch to teenager Charlie Tink.
The former Kinross standout managed a stumping during Saturday's win and Dhatt believes the connection is coming along nicely.
"I like Charlie, he's a really good keeper," Dhatt said.
"He works very hard and he's always talking to me, saying what about this ball, what about that ball, so he's always looking at how I bowl and how he's going to be ready for those stumping or catching opportunities."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
