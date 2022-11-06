Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

Al Dhatt takes five wickets as CYMS beat Orange City in the BOIDC

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated November 7 2022 - 2:39pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orange City wicket-keeper Tim Hunt looks to chase the ball down as CYMS batter Dave Neil watches on. Picture by Carla Freedman.

Al Dhatt has once again proved that age is just a number as the veteran spinner helped CYMS to a dominant win over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.