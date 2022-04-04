news, local-news,

THE green light from the NSW Heritage Council means Orange City Council is primed to begin the next stage of its $25 million sporting precinct development at Jack Brabham Park. Contractors began removing a row of radiata pines on Monday while the tendering processes for earthworks is being assessed by NSW Public Works Advisory before going to Council for awarding, hopefully by the end of April. Mayor Jason Hamling was joined by Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway and chair of Orange City Council's Sport and Recreation Committee Cr Tammy Greenhalgh at Jack Brabham Park on Monday with Cr Hamling saying the Heritage Council's approval meant residents would finally see action on the site. "It's been a bit stagnant but as from [Monday] on it's all systems go for this fantastic sporting precinct and parkland," he said. "We're hoping the earthwork tender goes to council at the last meeting in April, in probably six to eight weeks you'll see some dozers out on the site, levelling topsoil, building the grounds, getting the earthworks done for the two stadium." Orange initially received a commitment for $25 million to fund the sports stadium project in June 2019, almost three years ago. Since then the pandemic has had an impact on the labour pool and the cost of materials. Mr Farraway said the NSW government would work with Orange City Council to address any funding shortfall. "If throughout the project... with the cost of materials and the cost of construction, if that changes, I would say the NSW government would work with Orange City Council to ensure the project is delivered." Cr Hamling said the staging of the project would also help address any funding shortfall. "We'll stage this project and then at the end of that we'll be able to see if there is any costs that are needed, we'll work with State Government and State Government is committed to working with us." Cr Greenhalgh said the stadium was desperately needed to enable Orange to compete with centres like Mudgee and Bathurst, who both recently hosted National Rugby League matches. Cr Hamling said residents would see a 'completely different space' at Jack Brahbam in the months ahead. "This stage of work will give residents a clearer idea of the size of the project and what this parklands precinct is going to look like," Cr Jason Hamling said. "The line of old elms along the internal road is going to stay as a brilliant backdrop for the new parklands. 784 new trees will be planted on the site. That's more trees than we have now. And of the trees that are being removed where possible they will be milled and re-used." Across the site temporary construction fences have been erected around all the established trees that will be kept. The barriers will protect them while other trees are cleared and when earthmoving begins. When complete the precinct will include eight sports fields, a purpose-built athletics track and a marque field with a grandstand and sloped areas that can house 8000 spectators. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/79a661bd-4b3c-4193-9649-216cd17e888a.JPG/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg