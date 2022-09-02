Orange City Council Mayor Jason Hamling believes there's 'definitely deeper issues' to the youth crime wave that has hit the city in recent months.
On Friday it was announced that the NSW Government would be making $40 million available to those in the regions to help provide better services for young people.
Mr Hamling said this money would help give youth "something to do."
"If we can create more things for them to do, they're not on the streets and they're not bored," he said.
"We'll be talking ... about how we can access some of this funding to build more infrastructure or other things for them to do (at the Orange Youth Hub), or moving the centre to the CBD. There will definitely be an application going in from Orange City Council."
Recent incidents within the city that have gained public attention include an alleged attempted robbery at Sportspower as well as a string of arrests made following a fight in the Orange City Centre.
Mr Hamling said while any funding the city did get would be a welcome boost, it was not a one-size-fits-all solution.
"There's definitively deeper issues," he added.
"The things that have been happening in Orange are not just Orange-centric, they've been happening all over the state.
"We've been working with police to sort those issues out. I understand there's a police community meeting happening in a couple of weeks, so we'll go down and hear from the police and council will work with them to provide whatever resources we can as a council to alleviate this problem."
That police meeting will be held at the Orange Regional Gallery at 10am on September 13.
The NSW Minister for Regional Youth, Ben Franklin, was at the Orange Youth Hub to make the $40 million announcement and noted that "gone are the days when governments tell young people what's best for them."
"We expect money to be flying out the door by the very beginning of next year, because we want these sorts of facilities to be upgraded, to be operating and the programs to be provided as quickly as possible," he said.
"We know that in regional NSW, young people have it tougher than they do in the city."
Applications worth between $150,000 and $3 million are now open, with the deadline to submit plans listed as October 4.
"In terms of where the funding will go in the state, there's no specific cap for each particular region," Mr Franklin added.
"But we'll make sure there's a good spread across the entire (regional NSW) to make sure no region misses out."
NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole expects a "flurry of applications to be made."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
