MEMBER for Orange Phil Donato was disappointed the city of Orange has been snubbed in the NSW budget while its National Party-held neighbours have faired well in treasure Matt Kean's spending spree.
Bathurst has come out with the big ticket item of $200 million for the redevelopment of the Bathurst hospital while Dubbo will continue to benefit from the delivery of a $306.3m health services redevelopment as well as $35m for the construction of the NSW Police Dubbo Regional Education and Training Centre and $5.2m for the expansion of Dubbo court.
Advertisement
Funding of $13.5 for Bletchington Public School was the highlight for Orange while $2.74 million as been set aside for an Aboriginal housing package and $11.6 million for social housing upgrades.
Mr Donato agreed Orange, the city, had been overlooked.
"Pretty much," he said.
When asked if he felt that was because the seat was held by the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers, he said: "that's a fair assessment."
"I'm disappointed we didn't get funding for the PET CT scanner or even a school hall at Trundle," he said adding a new fire station for Orange that could house equipment to fight fires in multi-storey buildings and the restoration of full maternity services in the Lachlan Area Health Service had been on his wish list, too.
"But obviously there's going to be election in March and there'll be a lot of announcements in the lead-up to that," he said.
While Orange itself was largely overlooked, outlying areas of the electorate which include Parkes, Forbes and Canowindra were mentioned in early dispatches.
The budget announced continued delivery of Canowindra's HealthOne establishment ($6m) and completion of the $219m Parkes Activation project.
Mr Donato said the seat's transport funding had increased from $62m to $93m
"The bulk of that money is the Newell Highway upgrade to the Parkes bypass so that's 88-and-a-half million there," he said.
Advertisement
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.