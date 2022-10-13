Pre-election sledging has kicked off early, as the National Party prepares to announce the candidate it hopes can win back the electorate in 2023.
On Wednesday Nationals MLC Sam Farraway dubbed himself "basically the Member for Orange" during a parliamentary speech. He said Phil Donato "does very little."
Mr Donato - the actual Member for Orange - was unimpressed by the stunt. "I think it's a completely arrogant comment to make," the Shooters, Fishers, and Farmers Party MP told this masthead.
"He was appointed into the upper house and he's never been democratically elected by anyone in Orange ... it just shows arrogance.
"It's not justified, but clearly in the lead up to an election campaign things get a bit more personal. Of course they're going to try to make comments like that to discredit me. I reject those claims."
Donato won the longtime-safe Nationals seat in a 2016 byelection, following the resignation of now-federal Member Andrew Gee.
The latest row comes just days out from a National Party conference to confirm the candidate that will take on Donato next year.
It's unclear who will secure the nomination. Orange Councillor Tony Miletto has been preselected by the Orange Branch but this does not guarantee success.
Sam Farraway has ruled out a lower-house bid. The Minister for Regional Transport and Roads told the Central Western Daily in September: "I'm definitely not running, our nominations have closed.
"I was approached several times to run by members of the party and quite a lot of small business owners in Orange, vastly over the last 18 months.
"I did consider it. The Orange branch will put forward a good candidate and I can support that candidate in the campaign."
Phil Donato MP said he's not concerned by who picks up the Nationals nomination: "It's not up to me ... it doesn't really bother me.
"I just concentrate on my own job, and represent the people of Orange and work hard on the ground. That's what people want - a local representative who's approachable and helpful.
"If Sam wants to go around claiming he's the member for Orange, good luck to him."
