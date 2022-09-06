Central Western Daily
Health

NSW Government officially responds to inquiry revealing "crisis" in regional health

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated September 6 2022 - 6:10am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orange Hospital and (inset) Minister for Regional Health, Bronnie Taylor. Main picture by Carla Freedman.

The NSW Government says it has budgeted for a multi-billion dollar overhaul of regional health staffing and infrastructure in response to an Upper House inquiry into health outcomes and hospital services in rural, regional and remote areas of NSW.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist- Inner West Review

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.