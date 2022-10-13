Orange will soon boast a super-sized, indoor, air-conditioned Return and Earn facility, believed to be one of the first jumbo-versions of the popular recycling machines in the west.
The city went from two machines to one earlier in the year, when the Edward Street Return and Earn machine closed on May 6.
The new machine, adding to the one currently operating as the city's sole Return and Earn facility in North Orange, will have six bins.
They'll be located in their own indoor hub at 123 Endsleigh Avenue.
"[The new centre] is a larger format return point making it easier for Orange locals to return and earn," container deposit scheme coordinator, Evonne McCabe said.
"It features six machines in an indoor, air-conditioned environment allowing even more residents to return their eligible drink containers for the 10 cent refund, whatever the weather."
Currently, there's only a handful of these centres in the state, located in North Parramatta, Rydalmere, Granville, Ballina, and Guildford.
The depots include four lightweight machines, which accept eligible plastic bottles, cans and cartons, including two glass-only machines for eligible glass containers.
Earlier in the year Orange City Council's Environmental Sustainability Policy chair, David Mallard, said one of the "key things" he was hoping for with a future recycling expansion, was to include a depot as such.
"The depots are staffed with automated machines, so staff members can process items and requests for people who might have difficultly using the self-service machines," Cr Mallard told the Central Western Daily back in April.
"It also provides cash returns [and] we could really use that option in Orange."
While further details, along with an official date, are yet to confirmed, Orange's new Return and Earn Centre is locked-in to launch in December, 2022.
Trading hours are also said to be released with the announcement.
