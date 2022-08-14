LOBBYING for a cat containment policy could be one of the issues Orange City Council's delegation takes to the Local Government NSW annual conference in October.
Councillors from across NSW will meet at the Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley from October 23 to 25, to discuss key issues, with Orange to be represented by Cr Jeff Whitton, Cr Mel McDonell and Cr Frances Kinghorne as voting delegates while Cr David Mallard, Cr Kevin Duffy and Cr Glenn Floyd will also attend.
At this Tuesday's Council meeting, five motions submitted by councillors will be debated before choosing which ones will be tabled at the conference.
Greens councillor David Mallard was on the front-foot with three of the motions, the first suggesting LGNSW lobbies the NSW Government to amend the Companion Animal Act 1998 to introduce cat containment policies.
Cr Mallard acknowledged cats are important companion animals but free-roaming cats are at greater risk of disease, injury or death.
"They also pose a significant risk to native wildlife," he said in a submission with the motion.
Under the Companion Animals Act there is no requirement for cats to be secured within a property or home and cats are only prohibited from roaming into food preparation and consumption areas and wildlife protection areas.
"Beyond these prohibitions, council officers can only take action where a cat is a nuisance."
Cr Mallard also said other states and territories have legislation requiring cats be contained, either indoors, in outdoor enclosures.
Cr Mallard also proposed council consider submitting a motion on reducing the impact of wood heaters on air quality and public health, and that LGNSW lobby to promote a regulated phase out and eventual ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles.
Cr Kevin Duffy will ask fellow councillors to put a spotlight on what he believes is the NSW Government sitting on its hands when it comes to providing affordable and social housing.
He says there are around 790 undeveloped housing blocks to the south of Orange owned by the state but used by the DPI, which could be better utilised.
"There's this huge shortage and everyone's screaming out _ I want them to take some responsibility," he said.
"Given the current state of housing shortage, particularly in affordable and social sectors, the state should be releasing this land for housing rather than for its current use."
The other motion submitted for debate on Tuesday was from Cr Mel McDonell asking that the NSW Government amend the State Environmental Planning Policy Building Sustainability (BASIX) 2004 to better reflect the improvement sustainability practices within the building industry.
In the background notes to the motion, Cr McDonell wrote: "While the intent of the Legislation was to create more efficient and sustainable buildings, the Legislation currently prohibits Councils from requiring new builds, alterations and additions to have higher efficiency ratings than required under BASIX.
"In order to maximise climate change adaptation and mitigation on a local level, Councils need to have the option of setting higher efficiency ratings for their community. A home designed, and built, to a higher standard would be cheaper to heat and cool, uses less water, and more comfortable to live in than a home built simply to comply with the minimum BASIX requirements."
The LGNSW annual conference provides an opportunity to share ideas, seek inspiration, and help determine the sector's policy directions for the coming year.
Council-submitted motions will be debated and resolved to set the LGNSW advocacy priorities for the year ahead, while a tradeshow, workshops and training sessions are available to support delegates in an effort to effectively represent communities.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
