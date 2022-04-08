news, local-news, Orange, Return and Earn, Recycling, North Orange, Edward Street, David Mallard, Cr Mallard

SUNDAY is when Orange residents are most likely to recycle, with nearly 50 million containers having been recycled here since a Return and Earn machine was first installed in 2018. Data from the city's two Return and Earn machines continues to prove that Orange residents are keen advocates of recycling, with container figures pushing another 20 million returns over the line in the past 18 months. In September of 2020, a Return and Earn spokesperson said the city's two machines had churned 28 million containers since they started operating in 2018, though, the latest combined statistics between the North Orange and Edward Street return vending machines, show evidence of many millions more to date. "Orange residents are enthusiastic participants in Return and Earn," a NSW Environmental Protection Authority spokesperson said. "[They have now] returned more than 48.9 million containers for recycling through the two local return points since the scheme commenced." With whispers of a third vending machine being introduced for some time, the EPA spokesperson says this was still an item being discussed without a confirmed decision as yet. "Return and Earn's network operator continues to review opportunities to expand return points in the area," the spokesperson said "[And we are] currently working with a number of commercial operations, a not-for-profit organisation and the local council to determine the best outcome for the community. Orange councillor and a leader of environmentally sustainable methods, Cr David Mallard agreed that while the installation of a third machine would be of great use to residents, he'd also like to see a 'real time' returns warehouse. "I definitely think the city could benefit from a third [self-service] centre and given the increase we've seen in recycling that's coming along with the two centres we've got already - the easier we can make it for people to recycle, the better," Cr Mallard said. "Though, one of the key things I'm hoping for with the next expansion, is to include one of the automated depots, rather than just the self-service option. "The depots are staffed with automated machines, so staff members can process items and requests for people who might have difficultly using the self-service machines and it also provides cash returns. We could really use that option in Orange." Currently, self-service machines require the individual feeding of containers, usually between 150ml and three litres, through one of two return chutes - one chute for plastic and aluminum items, such as soft drink cans, juice boxes and varied cartons, and the other for glass items, like beer bottles. After the machine calculates the number and eligibility of pieces - valued at 10 cents each and capped at a maximum of 500 items per transaction - it provides either a redeemable voucher for goods or money, an electronic transfer through its 'MyTomra' or PayPal phone apps, or the option to donate to charity - which is currently assigned to Orange PCYC as the local donation partner for the next six months. Comparatively, the introduction of an automated depot for the city would create alternative return choices, such as new options for both EFTOS and cash refunds, no restrictions to container return amounts and create opportunities for extra employment. Busiest return days at both collection points in Orange are Sunday, with Saturday and Monday tying close for second, and highest activity times remain between the hours of 10am and 2pm. The North Orange Return and Earn machine operates from Monday to Sunday, 7am to 10pm, while the Edward Street machine is open Monday to Friday from 7am to 7pm and weekends from 9:30am to 7pm. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. WANT TO HAVE YOUR SAY? Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

