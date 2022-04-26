news, local-news, Return and earn, Orange, East Orange, Edward Street

THOUGH the network operator recently said it 'continues to review opportunities' for a third machine in Orange, the former Flip Out site's Return and Earn bin on Edward Street will soon be rendered inoperable - closing permanently and in search of a new home from May 6. Confirming the machine's decommissioning next month, a spokesperson from Exchange for Change says the machine's closure is due to a decision made by the site's owner, who no longer wishes to provide the bin's location. "The landlord has decided not to host it anymore, but there's still the North Orange Woolworths [return vending machine]," the spokesperson said. "[And] the scheme's network operator is actively working with council, commercial and not-for-profit organisations to identify a suitable alternate location in the area and we hope to be able to share further details in the near future." Aside from the Telopea Way machine in the city's north - which will soon be the only operable machine - the spokesperson reminds Orange residents that eligible drink containers can also be returned at 'sort of nearby' points in Bathurst and Blayney. Though, these other two out-of-area sites will obviously not be as conveniently-located as the East Orange machine has been, which opened just shy of four years ago in 2018. Blayney's Royal Hotel will continue operating its recycling machine at 59 Adelaide Street, with Bathurst's automated recycling depot located at 51 Upfold Street. Orange's Edward Street Return and Earn point's last day of operation will be Saturday, May 6, with an official closing time of 7pm. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. WANT TO HAVE YOUR SAY?

