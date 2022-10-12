Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Ty Ashe and Daniel Harveyson to coach Grenfell Goannas first grade side in 2023

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated October 13 2022 - 2:21am, first published October 12 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ty Ashe and Daniel Harveyson will be looking to make an impact as first grade coaches for the Grenfell Goannas in 2023.

"Club culture wins championships."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.