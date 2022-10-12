"Club culture wins championships."
It's a phrase you hear all the time, but one conversation with Ty Ashe will have believing it really is the key to all your hopes and dreams.
Ashe has been named the Grenfell Goannas first grade coach for 2023, alongside club president Daniel Harveyson.
Originally from Cowra, Ashe moved to the club six years ago and immediately fell in love.
"It was just an unreal club so I stayed there because the culture was great," he said.
A little more than a decade ago and the Goannas won the Woodbridge Cup title. In 2018 and 2019 they came close again.
But then, COVID hit, players left and things haven't been the same since.
"The culture died at the club," Ashe said.
It's that same culture which he thinks will be key to a first grade revival.
"I think at this age you don't really need much coaching in terms of skills and things, everyone knows what the go is," Ashe added.
"It's more about having a game plan and just having blokes buy into it. We want to build a culture there and get the town behind us and we'll get behind them."
Ashe's road to this point has been a bit unusual.
He was due to captain-coach the team back in 2020, but then COVID put an end to those plans. He then took over coaching duties for the premiership-winning Goannas league-tag team mid-way through last season.
But it was another premiership winning side that Ashe pointed to for whom he wants to base his side around.
"We want to stay as local as we can. You've seen other clubs who have gone out and spent huge money to try and win comps and haven't done it," he said.
"You look at Manildra, they're predominately local with only a couple of buy-ins there. I think if you've got local boys who want to have a go, you can really win the comp in Woodbridge Cup if you turn up for each other."
Having finished the 2022 season in ninth place and just out of a finals spot, Ashe is going to make sure his side is firing next year from round one.
"We're going to jump straight into pre-season right after Australia Day on the Friday," he said.
"We'll have a training session then a bonding day, get a few of the sponsors down because as I said, we want to build a culture."
