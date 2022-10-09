Central Western Daily
Goannas defeated the Vipers 20-8 at Apex Oval on Sunday

Tom Barber
Tom Barber
Updated October 9 2022 - 11:00pm, first published 10:53pm
There was plenty to like about the Goannas' performance over the Vipers on Sunday afternoon as the side made it two wins from as many matches.

