There's a couple of fresh faces in this year's Central West Wranglers outfit and one of them is keen to make the most of the opportunity.
Having suffered a shoulder injury a few years back, Harry Pearce was forced to take a break from bowling.
But the Cavaliers quick came back with a vengeance in the 2020/21 season and was even better last year, picking up 23 wickets @14.13.
That was good enough to earn him a place in this year's Wranglers side for the first time.
"I'm just happy that they're happy to have me," Pearce said.
"It gives you a lot of confidence for the year. I know most of the blokes in the team and have played with them before so it's good to be back playing with them.
"It's just annoying now with the rain around that we might not even get on on Sunday."
The Wranglers' first match of the Plan B Regional Bash is scheduled to take place at Dubbo's Victoria Park No 1 on October 16 against the Western Plains Outlaws.
Central West are also due to play Western Plains in both Under 16s and Under 18s on the same day as curtain raisers to the Plan B match.
The Wranglers have enjoyed success in the competition for the past few years, culminating in a trip to the SCG for the finals day last season.
"Obviously you want to play well, so a bit of pressure doesn't hurt," Pearce said.
"Hopefully we get on, win the games and rip in."
Pearce is one of four Orange players selected in the squad, alongside Lachie Skelly, Ed Morrish and Cavs teammate Matt Corben.
BOIDC chairman Mark Frecklington was excited to see what the side could do.
"There have been a number of changes, due to representative retirements and unavailability from the side that played at the SCG last season," he said.
"With Jameel Qureshi standing down this season, Ryan Peacock has been named captain, with Ed Morrish as his deputy. We welcome four new faces to the Wranglers set up - Cooper Brien, Sam MacPherson, Harry Pearce and Lachlan Skelly.
"We also welcome Matt Corben back into the team after he was unavailable for selection last season."
The Wranglers drawing area is that of the Central West Cricket Council, i.e. Bathurst, Blue Mountains, Gulgong, Lithgow, Molong, Mudgee and Orange.
The Outlaws drawing area is the remainder of Western Zone, being the area covered by Dubbo, Bourke, Cobar, Gilgandra, Narromine, Nyngan, Wellington, Parkes, Forbes and Cowra.
The Plan B Regional Bash is a T20 competition played among 16 regional teams across country NSW. The 16 teams are divided into 4 pools of 4 teams each. The winner of each pool progresses to the Conference Finals to be held on a date and venue yet to be determined.
The two sides from the Greater Illawarra Zone; the Illawarra Flames and South Coast Crew are the two other teams in the pool. The Wranglers and Outlaws are scheduled to play both of those sides on Sunday 23 October at Alan Morse Park in Bathurst. The Wranglers team to play these two matches will be named following the round 1 match.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.