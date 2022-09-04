Lily Holmes is officially the queen of the clutch.
When the Grenfell Girlannas need her, she produces, and she's done it two weeks in a row.
Advertisement
After scoring the winning try last week against Condobolin in her side's preliminary final, Holmes found a hole in the Manildra defence with five minutes left in their grand final at Henry Lawson Oval.
Her side, losing 14-12, needed something special and the halfback poked her head through just enough before finding Breanna Anderson in support.
Anderson then passed the ball off to her sister and coach Chelsea who proceeded to run 50 metres and score the match-winning try as the full-time whistle blew later at 18-14 in the Woodbridge Cup League Tag grand final.
While running away for the four-pointer, Anderson didn't think she'd make it.
"I actually didn't think I'd get there, last time when we played Manildra the same thing happened and I got tagged and dacked so I was waiting for them to catch me," she laughed.
The first ten minutes were an even exchange between both sides with Manildra leading 6-4.
After 23 minutes, Grenfell hit the lead at 8-6, scoring on the left hand side but they wouldn't go into half-time with the lead.
Right on the bell, Manildra's Molly Hoswell found herself with the tiniest bit of room inside her own half and as good players do, she utilised it. The fullback ran down the right hand touchline, bringing cheers from the crowd to score a long distance try as the Rhinettes lead 10-8 at half-time.
10 minutes after the break, Grenfell struck back to score in the right corner and lead 12-10.
As it was in a back and forth match, Manildra's Maddi Coughlan went over with nine minutes remaining to bring the away crowd to their feet.
But the Girlannas home crowd brought them home thanks to Holmes setting up a special finish for the 18-14 victory.
Wiping away tears, coach Anderson said there was a lot to take in after her side's incredibly victory.
"I've got all the emotions - tired, elated, emotional," she said.
"Our defence and being at home in front of the crowd definitely got us over the line today."
Advertisement
Anderson also gave special mention to Anna Bremmar and Alicia White who returned to the side this season.
White described the feeling as "awesome" after Grenfell were meant to host the grand final last year.
Her reason for returning was simply comradery.
"The girls needed me and I love it, they're a great bunch of people to play with," she said.
Advertisement
So what will Grenfell be doing to celebrate their win?
"Partying," White laughed.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.