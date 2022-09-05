You knew there was a big day ahead at Henry Lawson Oval on Sunday afternoon, when a line-up of cars at least 20 deep greeted you before Lawson Drive.
Once you were inside those gates, the hospitality and friendliness couldn't have been better - such is the salt of the earth nature of the people of Grenfell.
It's exactly what Woodbridge Cup is based on - community-based clubs that bring the whole town together - which is the part Woodbridge president Andrew Pull loves most about the competition.
Such was the impressive nature of Woodbridge's grand final, NSWRL Bidgee & Greater Western area manager David Skinner was in attendance instead of heading to Dubbo for the Peter McDonald Premiership decider.
So when it comes to hosting a grand final, it's not just the club that pitches in, it's the town as a whole. Whether it's the people in the canteen, Gary and Isabel Holmes managing logistics, long-time coach Gary Hewen providing the history lessons of the Goannas or anyone else involved in the club, hosting a grand final is a team effort, as Grenfell president Dan Harveyson experienced.
"I've made a group chat with people in the canteen and said days like this don't just operate off a footy committee, it takes a community to get a day like this off the ground," he said.
"We would've had easily 60 people come and go volunteering and helping out. Everyone played their part, no one more than the other, we needed every one of them to do their job and they well and truly went above and beyond."
With a crowd of 1500 going through the gates throughout the course of the day, the president said there was plenty of running around over the past week with a relatively hiccup free Sunday despite a few incidents outside of the club's control.
And the financial incentive will no doubt help the club, considering the two canteen line-ups were consistently full.
"It was a bit frantic this (Sunday) morning, all hands on deck setting up, we had a big day yesterday setting up, but today I think it's gone pretty smoothly," he said.
"It's not as smooth as planned because the young fellas didn't get the win but just happy to have two teams in there and luckily enough the girls brought it home.
"We were pretty much under the pump all day, so it's going to be pretty worthwhile for the club."
Harveyson added the celebrations for the club's League Tag win will go for quite some time.
"It's good to get one over the line ... you only had to drive down the main street of Grenfell to see all the shops lit up to know the town gets behind their footy," he said.
"We're not a massive town, small towns get behind their clubs like this and I think it's going to be a big thing for the town to have the girls get up today."
After announcing Grenfell as host town in July, Pull was ecstatic with the club's performance off the field.
"They've got great facilities, the local council have done a great job putting funding into the ground," he said.
"It's terrific; the dressing sheds, the ground and the oval.
"A big thanks to Grenfell, they're a good host club, every time we come to Grenfell for a representative game or finals, everything is always organised and ready to go."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
