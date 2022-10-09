NEW-LOOK team, same ambitions.
The Central West Wranglers have named their team to take on Western Plains in next weekend's opening Plan B Regional Bash game for 2022-23, as the side take the first step in their bid to make another appearance in the finals at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Cavaliers duo Matt Corben and Harry Pearce, along with Rugby Union's Sam Macpherson and Orange City's Lachlan Skelly come into the Wranglers side this season as a number of experienced heads depart.
The likes of Henry Shoemark, Jameel Qureshi, Joey Coughlan and Hugh Le Lievre are among the players from last year's team who haven't been named in next weekend's side to take on Western Plains.
There's plenty of new faces in the Wranglers team but there's also lots of experienced campaigners who are back for another go.
Every St Pat's Old Boys player who took part in last year's pool games - Nic Broes, Connor Slattery, Adam Ryan, Mitch Taylor, Cooper Brien and Angus Parsons - are all back in the side, along with Orange City's Ed Morrish as vice-captain.
Former Saints all-rounder Ben Mitchell is in the side as a zone of origin player. Departing Pat's players Broes and Parsons also carry the same designation.
Wranglers skipper Ryan Peacock said it's exciting to see a host of new names joining the fray.
"I think these changes were something that we knew was eventually going to happen, with a couple of older players electing not to play this year, but it's an exciting thing for the team," he said.
"Corbs has been scoring lots of runs over the last few years, and he's very handy with the gloves, which is going to be so good for us.
"Harry's done such a great job as part of that Cavs bowling group. He's one of those guys who you always know what you're getting with him and he's always going to do a good job.
"Lachlan Skelly gives us a genuine right arm off spin option, which is something that we haven't seen for a while ... and he's played at a high level of cricket before."
Peacock said it'll be interesting to come up against a Western Plains side who will also likely have a couple of new names in their squad.
"I think they'll be missing a couple of players. I know Brock Larance is in Western Australia now and Patto [Ben Patterson] is in Newcastle, so that's two big losses for them," he said.
"I know that they'll still bring a strong side, especially with the game being in Dubbo.
"I think what's great for us is that we've still got a core group of guys who have been together for about the last five years who have a lot of experience together."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
