Since his headliner gig earlier this year, Orange musician James Sutherland has gained "more of a following", while building his confidence as an emerging artist, at the same time.
Set to play the fourth gig of his first tour Acoustic Diaries at Dotted Eight Studio on Friday, Mr Sutherland says he's "had a lot of fun" since launching his own songs back in April.
"I've since developed a bit more of a following outside of Orange, and I feel like I've grown more as an artist this year as well," Mr Sutherland said.
"There's been more opportunities with [industry] experience and with songwriting in general, which I guess comes back to the whole concept of ' the more you do it, the better you're going to get at it'."
Coming off the back of interstate performances in Brisbane and on the Sunshine Coast, the artist stopped by Newcastle for his last gig, before planting his feet back on Central West turf recently.
With brand new songs in his pocket and ready to go, Mr Sutherland says his latest works focus more on "the real" him.
"My new stuff is very much just the real me, and even though I'm still figuring that out myself, I always try to be very honest in my songwriting," he said.
"I've always wanted my songs to feel easy to relate to, and from the most authentic part of me.
"So, I've definitely gained more confidence in not only my ability to write, but sticking to what I really want to write about."
While the artist will head to Melbourne next, performing in the CBD and San Remo thereafter, the Summer Centre IGA will have to go without its employee this October 14.
Mr Sutherland will be joined by local artist, Megan Woods, who will kick off the night at 47 McNamara Street.
With limited tickets available for this Friday night, head online to book a spot via the eventbrite website.
Doors open from 6:30pm to 9pm.
