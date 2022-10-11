Central Western Daily
Home/What's On
What's on

Orange musician James Sutherland comes home to perform at Dotted Eight Studio

EG
By Emily Gobourg
October 11 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Musician James Sutherland will perform his tour's fourth show at Orange's Dotted Eight Studio. Picture by Nathan Hughes Photography.

Since his headliner gig earlier this year, Orange musician James Sutherland has gained "more of a following", while building his confidence as an emerging artist, at the same time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EG

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.