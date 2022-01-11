news, local-news, James Sutherland, Mortimers Wines, Brother

BREAKING into the music industry is no easy feat, with most artists scrambling to keep every hard, gig-earned dollar in the bank. Though, for 19-year-old James Sutherland's new song Brother, all pennies raised through every Spotify stream, each music gig, and any purchased merchandise items go directly to the Black Dog Institute; a body for mental health research in Australia. With suicide being one of the leading causes of death in young people aged 15 to 24 in Australia, the vibe of Mr Sutherland's second song release tries to encapsulate the narrative that sometimes it's okay not to be okay. "Brother was a song I wrote for one of my mates I went to school with who lost his twin brother to suicide in early 2021," he said. "So this song is kind of for him in a way - from his twin brother's perspective - which was my own, personal take on trying to capture the elements of depression as best as I could." Lending listeners a dive into the world of indie folk sounds, Mr Sutherland's latest song comes off the back of his first-released track, Only One. "With most people around my age being into pop and rap genres, [Only One] connected mainly with people a bit older than I am," he said. "I had a lot of other songs I wanted to release first, but one of my sisters said 'James, this song is still in my head - you've gotta release it'. "[Only One] is about being honest with how you feel; being honest with the person you care about, or for mates who are scared to tell a girl how they're really feeling, and miss out on something great." Another something that is great, however, is that the young muso has confirmed the release of his second song to headline later this month. Co-gigging with fellow muso mate, Cameron Sharp, the pair will perform first-releases of their individual songs at the scenic Mortimers Wines venue on January 22. "Playing on hometown soil feels really good, and it's always a great group so I'll headline Brother and perform some more original songs as well," Mr Sutherland said. "I love playing covers of songs and Cameron Sharp, he does a lot of covers as well, so we're going to get up together and play some crowd-pleasers." With the remarkable 'old soul' indie folk muso vibes set to tour in March this year, Mr Sutherland's career in the music industry is looking exceptionally promising. Tickets for the headline show on January 22 are available from the Mortimers Wines website, with the evening's event kicking-off from 6pm until late.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/1f3a54e8-7fdd-4ba0-9087-81c1b4001561.JPG/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg