Julia Hollier is a self-confessed "crazy Christmas lady" so what better way to share that love than open a store dedicated to the holiday?
Ms Hollier recently opened Rudolf and Co which will operate at 289 Summer Street - within Chachi + Co - for the next three months.
"I'm one of those crazy people who have their decorations up in October," she said.
"I just found that Orange was lacking in the Christmas side of things. Not that you can't go and but nice things at K-Mart and Big W, but there's nowhere that really has that special Christmas stuff."
She wanted to give people a way to look, feel and hear what they were purchasing before they had to spend their money.
"It's been good so far. There's been a lot of welcoming people because they can come down and buy those special items that you can buy online," she added.
"Now that you're able to see and touch them, they're really excited. I've had a lot of 'oohs and aahs' when they walk in the door."
The sound of Christmas is well and truly alive at the store as well, with jingles playing as soon as you walk in the door.
She said that with COVID running rampant for the past few years, she wanted to provide a way for people to come together in a special way.
"I think after the last few years we've had with COVID, we've lacked a little bit with Christmas because we haven't been able to spend it with our friends and family," she said.
"We want to give people the opportunity to buy those special things, to make this Christmas special. This year is a bit more special for everybody."
As it is a seasonal store, Rudolf and Co will be open until the end of December, but those wishing to still buy from them will be able to go online after that.
A born and bred Orange man has made his return home to practice law in the city.
Nicholas Thomas opened up NGT Lawyers in Orange's 296 Summer Street at the start of September, after nearly a year working out of Portland.
"It was just bloody slow over there," he said.
"I was getting more business coming in from Orange without having an office. After eight months of not much happening, it wasn't much of a question to start up here."
Mr Thomas' parents were both born and raised in Orange and he himself attended Kinross' junior school.
"Orange is more or less home," he said.
"I'm part of the Runners Club here. I've slotted right back into the things I used to do."
So what kind of work does he specialise in? Well, if you ask him, he's a jack of all trades.
"What I do is a bit of everything, although I try and stay away from family law," he added.
"My bread and butter is conveyancing. There's about 250 houses for sale at the moment and each one of those is a solicitor of buying, then a solicitor selling. When people start and buy a business, they come see a solicitor. I also do wills and a few disputes as well."
Those wishing to get in contact with him can email him on nick@ngthomaslaw.com or call him on 0426 191 422.
While the Buena Vista Shop in Peisley Street might have a new look on the outside, it will still be a little while before people can take a look inside the op-shop.
Initially it was thought that it would re-open following the renovation on October 24. Then during the process, things picked up and that date was brought forward.
But the October 24 date has once again been confirmed by the Central West branch of the United Protestant Association, which runs Orange op-shop.
The shop was moved to the current Peisley Street location in September 1987 and the building was purchased by the UPA in 1988.
Buena Vista is run by manager Nisheta Tripura and 40 volunteers. The current list of renovations to the store include new flooring from, fresh paint, new signage and new store fixtures.
