AFTER its first session in the series went off with a bang, the next Sound Advice workshop brings together four of the west's recording studio owners in the one room. Delivered by Music NSW, the program's inaugural launch was held at the Blind Pig at the start of April, where Patrick Coomey organised industry pro from Parkes, Raechel Whitchurch, to impart her wisdom on all-things-touring-related. Now, owner/operators of Central Western recording studios will be available to talk shop with event-goers on April 23 in Sound Advice's next installment, Making the Most Out of Your Recording. "This next one has a threefold approach to people in the music community - the first part is for artists who want to record and get the most of their own music and gives them the opportunity to speak with a panel of local studio owners and producers," Mr Coomey said. "The other layer of this opportunity, is for people who may have an interest in audio engineering and may want to pursue that as a career path ... and the other is, if you're involved in the recording industry in the Central West in any capacity, here's the opportunity to meet four people from these studios." Mr Coomey says the program continues to "building up a bank" of original music culture that's coming out of the west, where networking with likeminded professionals is pushing forward in the region. "We want this local industry to grow, so connecting these four studio owners has been part of the work so that we can build capacity of our industry here, building our music economy," he said. "They can all be aware of each other and how they can work collaboratively to support artists that want to record here in the Central West." It also highlights the region as a place of offer, Mr Coomey says, particularly when sizing up to our city counterparts. "One of the things that we're trying to do is to increase the awareness that we've got everything we need - you don't need to leave the Central West if you want to record professionally, we have some really great studios and producers right here," he said. "Going to Sydney to record, there's a lot of extra costs involved - least of all is your travel and accommodation, on top of studio costs in the city - so, it's that thing where we're trying to say, 'hey, what we do out here, we do it really well - and just like our region's food and wine, our local music is also being created and produced out here by the artists to a standard that can be enjoyed by people from anywhere." Dotted Eight Studio's Craig Honeysett, The Boatshed's Kris Schubert, Pat O'Donnell of Rolling Wheel Studios and Tim Roebuck of Tim Roebuck Audio will each talk with, and answer the questions of, those attending the event this Saturday, April 23 from 11am to 2pm. The Sound Advice: Making the Most Out of Your Recording session will be hosted by Dotted Eight Studio in Orange's McNamara Lane, located within The Blind Pig premises. Registration for the event is free and tickets can be booked online via the Eventbrite website. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

