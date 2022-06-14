As the owner and operator of Dotted Eight Studio, Craig Honeysett has seen his fair share of musicians come in and out of town.
In a 'five questions with...' feature piece with the Central Western Daily, Mr Honeysett looked back on his time in the industry and also shared his thoughts about what he expects to see moving forward.
I remember a decade ago setting up shows in the CWA hall every second weekend. There was a huge heavy music scene and a lot of bands writing great songs, and it worked because a lot of fans went to these shows. They were huge!
There were less venues hosting musicians, and more artists putting on their own shows. I think now the music culture is even bigger, but the way it's consumed is very different. It's about the singer-songwriter now, dozens of artists can be heard in and around town over any given weekend, and it's all hosted and paid for by the local venues.
There are a handful of artists doing so, so well out here that I think the greatest challenge is our own expectations. If you're willing to put in the work and try new things, there is ample opportunity.
I think the biggest challenge is mindset. The feeling of needing to wait until someone hands you your break.
More and more we are moving online. I think there will always be an artist in the corner while you're having dinner somewhere, I think we all like the human element of that.
But local artists will have a global audience through platforms like YouTube and Instagram, and I think that's awesome! It would be great to see greater opportunities locally for bands, which would inspire more muso's to get together and form them.
I think exactly that, thinking about music like a business. Businesses offer value in exchange for money (value), as music artists we offer an emotional connection, an opportunity to feel something, or to be moved or entertained by our music.
I think it's important for music artists to keep this in mind when creating and performing music. It's less about people loving you and thinking your art is awesome, and more about what value you can bring! The result of this genuine offer of value, is an exchange of value in return, that might be streaming your music, sharing it with their friends, or purchasing future tickets or merch.
This is the exact approach I take in the studio. If every artist I work with leaves the studio having received an incredible amount of value from their experience with me, they tell everyone they know, and they come back next time.
I have the best gig hey, there are so many talented artists I get the opportunity to work with each and every week, I hesitate to write a list here because I'm bound to leave out names that deserve recognition.
There's a couple of singer-songwriters I've been working with lately who are working really hard to set and achieve goals, and I think their passion and drive will get them where they want to go; Robbie Mortimer, James Sutherland, Cameron Sharp, Jake Ellison, and Megan Woods.
I'm also working on some large projects with Austin Logan, James Mortimer, and Raptor County. There are so many more though, the studio records about 250 songs every year.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
