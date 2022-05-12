sport, local-sport,

When some of the best young players the Woodbridge Cup competition has to offer step onto the field on Saturday, it will be Orange's own Anthony Thorncraft who will lead them. The coach of the representative youth league side is eager to see what his team has to offer when they take on the George Tooke Shield. "It's really good for the comp and it's good for the kids to get a taste of that representative level," he said. "There's some really talented kids in the side that I'm looking forward to seeing what they could do. All in all I want to give them a positive experience at a higher level." The youth league match will serve as the opener to a trio of games being played at Canowindra on Saturday, with the youngsters kicking off at 12.20pm. Having already seen a handful of the side at a pre-season competition earlier this year, Thorncraft believes they have a side capable of grabbing victory. "There's some really talented kids that could handle first grade," he said. "It was pretty inspiring the level they're playing," Above all else, he hopes this "taste of higher level football" could act as a springboard. "It might inspire them to do their own training and bring themselves up to another higher level and press for Western division positions," he added. "There's a couple guys in the side who have already made development sides, so the skill level is quite high, so I expect them to play well. I'd like them to learn some new skills and experience the higher level of rugby league." The side consists of: 1. Dylan King (Grenfell), 2. Trent Tyne (Eugowra), 3. Jayden Thornbury (Eugowra), 4. Tan Hermandish (Cargo), 5. Jake Duncan (Molong), 6. Jack White (Cargo), 7. Franklin Ross (Condobolin), 8. Tad Hermandish (Cargo). 9. Michael Smith (Grenfell), 10. Caleb Hadden (c) (Grenfell), 11. Aeryc Sansun (Canowindra), 12. George Betts (Molong), 13. Tyler Byron (Grenfell), 14. Hayden Hajje (Canowindra), 15. Izac Cardwell (Cargo), 16. Hinted Handebo (Molong), 17. Bailey Peschka (Molong), 18. Jemaile Coe (Condobolin), 19. Dylan Slattery (Canowindra). One to be omitted.

