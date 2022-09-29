When Josh Addo-Carr entered the sheds after his 150th game, everyone was after him.
But as it goes with the man they call 'The Foxx', he's hard to chase down, so when Arky Bennett caught his attention, he only had eyes for the Anson Street School student.
In the weeks before Addo-Carr's milestone match, the superstar winger sent Arky a video message encouraging him to stay in school and listen to his teachers.
One of his teachers, Robbie Mortimer, facilitated the message through his father Peter, a Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs legend and deputy chair of the club's board of directors.
Mortimer said you couldn't wipe the smile off Arky's face when the video came through.
"Arky is a student who's been there (at Anson Street School) for quite a few years, and he's a massive rugby league supporter, particularly the Bulldogs," he explained.
"Obviously we have a connection because I'm a Bulldogs supporter too - so Arky was doing really well at school, and we asked if we could get a video from Josh because Arky loves the Foxx, adores the way he plays and being an Indigenous man himself is a great role model for Indigenous boys like Arky.
"Josh obliged ... (and Arky) watched it 100 times over, it was a really motivating thing for him."
The fun for Arky didn't stop there though.
When Addo-Carr ran out against Manly in the round 25, Arky was there in the stands, watching his hero play a key role in the one-point victory.
From there, Arky and Mortimer managed to find their way to the sheds where they'd meet one of rugby league's best characters.
"We were able to have a rally good chat and Josh asked Arky if he was being good and going to school every day," Mortimer said.
"He then walked into a room, everyone was after him, and came back directly to Arky and said you've got to make me a promise, keep going to school everyday, keep listening to Robbie, and I'll give you my boots.
"He then signed his boots and said 'you promise me' before handing them over, it was the most magical moment."
Along with meeting the Foxx, Arky was able to interact with all the players and the boots now sit in a glass cabinet at home, continuing to inspire the 12-year-old every day.
Mortimer agreed it shows how sporting players can be positive role models for the community.
"Rugby league provides ways to give back to the people and it was great to see how uplifting it was for Arky and how it's motivated him to do the right thing and get his school attendances up," he said.
"He's behaving at school, and it's just a small victory that I feel like we all needed.
"It's a great story for how rugby league players can benefit people out in this area. A lot of players get a horrible wrap for the one or two per cent that don't do the right thing, which overshadows the 99 per cent that are wonderful role models."
And that positive impact is one Mortimer can relate to, having received Willie Mason's shorts when he was in Year 4.
"I wore them to school for the whole term," he laughed.
"It brought back some beautiful memories with my family upbringing and the Bulldogs.
"I got emotional watching it (Arky receive the boots), I had to turn away a couple of times. It gave him something to wake up to and get motivated, it's an emotional thing to watch that."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
