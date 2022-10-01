After his side's remarkable Woodbridge Cup Youth League grand final win, Molong Bulls coach Mark Thomas was asked how proud he was of his side.
He couldn't put it into words.
Literally, the words couldn't come out, and it was easy to see how much emotion was in the coach's eyes after a whirlwind season.
While the Youth League side was going all guns blazing, Molong's first grade side were struggling.
More often than not, the Youth League boys played two games every Saturday or Sunday, doing their best for the club and town.
"And the ones that couldn't play wanted to but were too young," Thomas said.
So with such a big season, it's no wonder there's been a perpetual celebration after the club's grand final victory.
"It's been excellent, my wife and daughter adopted them all as sons," Thomas said.
"They've been at my house almost every day, during the first week all 15 were here.
"Most of them are Parramatta supporters, my lounge room was full of them last weekend (for the NRL preliminary final), the celebrations are still going.
"I said at presentation day, this is presentation, it's the end of the season, you can all go home now, but they still keep coming."
While Thomas had a talented bunch of players at his disposal, it wasn't as easy going as it is now.
The coach said their had to be a coming of age for his boys, as he looked to build resilience in the young side.
"At the start of the year they were a bit immature, but by the end of the year they were all close mates," he explained.
"They went from that school boy attitude to becoming men and just one team."
And while they had the almost perfect nucleus for a side, Thomas believes he only became certain of a grand final appearance once he found his final piece to the puzzle.
"(I knew we were a chance) when a kid called Carter Kirby came to me," he said.
"He's a Molong kid but boards at Kinross, and is mates with all the boys. We signed him up halfway through the year, and when we signed him he was just the missing part of the puzzle - as soon as he signed I told everyone we'll make a grand final, not sure we can win it but when we signed him I had a good feeling."
How right the coach was with Kirby putting in a devastating grand final performance to set up two tries for his side.
Bulls star halfback Bailey Peschka agreed that his halves partner was the key towards ultimate success.
"Carter was a very big influence on our team when he came," he said.
"He knows the game very well, puts people through holes and puts himself through them."
Making the grand final wasn't enough for the Bulls though, the dominant season would be worth nothing if they couldn't lift the trophy at the end.
Peschka reflected that the occasion got the better of him in the beginning.
"Straight from the kick off nerves kicked in and they kicked it to me and I dropped it," he laughed.
"I thought at one stage that we went in there too cocky but the second half we came out and wanted it more than them."
Molong's quietly spoken captain George Betts agreed the start wasn't ideal but they never going home without victory.
"The last 10 minutes in the first half the momentum changed," he said.
"Something happened, one of us inspired the group and that got us going."
That someone was Peschka, with the halfback pushing up in support on half-time to ensure they went into the sheds six points behind at 16-10.
The rest was history with Molong winning 30-24.
While Thomas was able to put the finishing touches on the squad, the development of his players goes back years.
Cabonne Roos are the junior club that feeds into Molong and it's his opinion that without them, none of the magic of 2022 would go ahead.
"I said in my speech at the presentation, my assistant coach Freddy Bohringer is the 14s coach as well and it's not so much what I do but the impact of what Cabonne are doing," he explained.
"It's just a really good system, all these kids have won grand finals coming up through the grades and are all playing together now."
Thomas added the key to his side's fortunes was having local players playing for their local team, along with being able to sustain participation, particularly at the 16-year-old age when most players drop off.
"I started with a core group of 19 players (that turned into 21) and every one were Molong kids, every kid is a Cabonne junior," he said.
"We're not losing too many players from that 16s age group, I don't know what it is here but they all stick together and are all coming through."
Peschka added the close friendship between the group has kept them together since most were 10.
"Everyone in the team had a very good connection," he said.
"And the atmosphere with all us boys, we got to training, had a laugh and got it done and wanted to win something for our little town."
And while the players were undoubtedly the ones that put it together, the skipper and halfback couldn't speak highly enough of their coach.
"He's excellent, very well respected by us - the way he brings the attitude to training, it makes you want to be there and makes us feel a part of the team," Betts said.
Peschka: "He's probably one of the best coaches I've had so far."
"He lets all of us boys have a say on what we think will work. He's not always a hard coach, he listens to us boys, asks what we think we can do better and where we want to play."
The fun isn't over for Molong either.
Only four will move on to first grade and Betts has one more year in the Youth League competition.
As expected, back to back grand final wins is his aim.
"I hope so," he laughed.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.