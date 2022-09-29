When it comes to individual awards, there's no better honour than players' player.
A vote from your peers is the best way to cap a season and Orange CYMS prop Ethan Mckellar was the recipient at the club's awards night, sharing the honour with centre Marcel Ikinofo.
So it's no surprise that CYMS have backed him in to be the 2024 first grade captain-coach as they look to improve on last season's preliminary final appearance in the Peter McDonald Premiership.
With Mckellar playing a lot of his footy in Orange, having joined CYMS from Hawks this year, club president Cam Jones explained the prop represented the club's identity.
"Few weeks ago we had a meeting between the committee and old boys and decided he was the direction we wanted to go," he said.
"We just had to make sure he was happy with what we were doing, which he was, and made the decision two weeks ago, everyone was happy and quite excited to make the decision."
Jones added that Mckellar's leadership throughout the season proved he was the right man for the job.
"He obviously joined the club this year and was a leader, he was joint players' player and best and fairest, not that it means everything but it obviously shows he's a leader," he said.
"Playing alongside him he certainly showed he's a leader ... being a local boy helps too."
And while Jones himself occupies the other prop spot, he said there's no debating who will be the leader of the pack.
"Definitely him, you'll see me falling behind, I wish I could say me," he laughed.
After an unbeaten start to the season last year, CYMS looked like they'd be one of the true contenders for the inaugural Peter McDonald Premiership - and that they were.
Unfortunately, a second half fade out in the preliminary final against Forbes Magpies - the eventual champions - saw them crash out, unable to provide Daniel Mortimer with a fairy-tale finish.
With that ending in mind, Jones stated the goal for next season is still ultimate glory.
"(The goal is to) win it ... we're losing a few this year through retirements and people moving away, and we'll have to fill those positions, but we had the basis of a handy team this year," he said.
"A lot of those guys are young and developing, I think we've got a lot of potential again. I think after this year we were disappointed with the outcome and are hungry to go two steps better."
The president added filling spots left by players like Mortimer will mostly come down to developing talent the club has in its system.
"We'll be looking to bring juniors through, we had some pretty handy 18s that were unlucky at times this season, it probably didn't show on the ladder how good our juniors are," he said.
"There's still a few of those coming through, a few developing this year that have got that taste of first grade and anything we do need to fill we'll look outside if we have to, but obviously juniors first though."
And as for a wild, somewhat outrageous rumour, going around town that James Maloney could be coming home?
"It'd be lovely but I think he'd be staying in France for a bit, unless we move the club to France," Jones laughed.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.