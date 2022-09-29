Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Ethan Mckellar named Orange CYMS captain-coach for 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated September 30 2022 - 1:18am, first published September 29 2022 - 11:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan Mckellar

When it comes to individual awards, there's no better honour than players' player.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.