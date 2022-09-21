Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
In Depth

Orange High School grad Allan Sparkes attended Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated September 21 2022 - 5:13am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Watch: Relive the Queen's funeral and committal service

An "incredible and tremendous" honour was how Allan Sparkes described the feeling of being invited to attend the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.