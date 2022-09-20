Central Western Daily
Breaking

Parkes, Forbes, Manildra part of Bureau of Meteorology weather warning for heavy rain and flash flooding

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated September 20 2022 - 7:11am, first published 4:54am
Part of the Central West, including Parkes, Forbes and Manildra, are set for a rain bomb. Picture by Carla Freedman.

Parts of the Central West, already on flood watch after a wet winter and early spring soaking, are bracing for a rain bomb with up to 70 millimetres predicted in the space of six hours.

