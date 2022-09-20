This is a Safe Haven ... and this is the impact one would have on Orange

Twenty-eight per cent of people who attended an existing Safe Haven in the Central West say they would not have accessed any mental health support had the service not been available to them.
New statistics show 30 per cent of individuals who accessed the Safe Haven facility, which is in Dubbo, and provided feedback had not previously accessed mental health services, and 13 per cent said they would have presented to an emergency department if the Safe Haven had not been available as an alternative.
A call to reduce the number of young lives being lost to suicide across the western region, with one life being too many, is being lead by Australian Community Media, publisher of the Central Western Daily.
Safe Havens provide an alternative to emergency departments (ED) for people experiencing suicidal thoughts or distress.- Western NSWLHD spokesperson
Member for Orange Phil Donato is campaigning for a Safe Haven in Orange, saying there needs to be more facilities in the region to help the community battle a growing mental health issue.
Currently there are Safe Havens in Dubbo, which was opened in March 2022, and in Parkes, where the first Safe Haven was established in December 2021.
While, following a number of stories on the issue published as part of the 'save our youth' campaign, NSW Minister for Mental Health and Regional Health Bronnie Taylor confirmed a Safe Haven facility was on the cards for the Orange community.
And this is the sort of impact one would have in our area.
A Western NSW Local Health District spokesperson said the Dubbo Safe Haven had provided more than 250 occasions of service.
"Safe Havens provide an alternative to emergency departments (ED) for people experiencing suicidal thoughts or distress. Safe Havens provide free support, with no bookings or referrals required," the spokesperson said.
In speaking about Youth Mental Health, Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders said there was "always more we can do".
"It's been a tumultuous few years, and in regional, rural and remote areas, we know rates are typically higher," he said.
"Anything we can do to raise awareness of mental health, and remove the stigma around these topics is absolutely vital. I'll continue to work closely with my colleges, including the state's first ever dedicated Minister for Regional and Mental Health Bronnie Taylor, to make sure we're doing everything we can to keep young people in our communities safe," he said.
In recent weeks families of teenagers who have died by suicide have spoken out about what impact losing a loved one has had on their community.
Included in those, and highlighted by Australia Community Media's 'Save our Youth' campaign, were parents of 15-year-old Bathurst teen Tilly Rosewarne - Emma Mason and Murray Rosewarne, as well as Orange woman Nikea Dixon, whose 17-year-old cousin Kristian Dixon died in 2021.
They believe more needs to be done at an early age to educate children about the dangers of social media
I am the editor of the Daily Liberal, Mailbox Shopper, Western Magazine and associated western publications (Wellington Times and Narromine News which are both online only publications). I have been the editor for three years. I have been a journalist for 15 years and was formally the digital specialist for the Western NSW area assisting with digital coverage and growth across 13 mastheads, including the three dailies. Before that I worked as a journalist in Lithgow and Mudgee covering a number of different rounds. I established the social media accounts in Lithgow and took an interest in the digital aspects of the paper. I started my journalism career at the former Myall Coast Nota based as the journalist-in-charge at Tea Gardens while also working part time in Forster as the council reporter for the Great Lakes Advocate.
