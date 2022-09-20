They may be separated by many miles but around 80 women will join as one in Orange on the weekend to raise money for The Orchard.
Female choirs from Orange and the South Coast will combine to deliver a live performance at St Joseph's Church on Saturday (September 24).
Titled 'Primavera- A celebration of song', the performance draws on two Orange choirs (Cantar and the Orange Regional Conservatorium Caesura choir) and a South Cost choir (Katandra Womens A Cappella).
Also joining in for the finale performance of 'You're the Voice' will be the Orange Male Voice choir, the Canobolas Pipe Band and City Of Orange Brass Band.
Katandra member Antoinette Raynal said the inspiration for the concert was born out of a shared connection to the city.
"A lot of the girls have family in Orange, I have friends there and people from Orange are currently in the choir as well," she explained.
"Someone said why don't we go and visit, sing a concert and then give the proceeds to The Orchard?
"What we like to do is have fun, party, have a big sing but then have the added satisfaction of knowing we're making something happen for someone else. It's women supporting women."
Ms Raynal said the group was looking forward to sharing their love of singing with people of all ages and in some cases, reintroducing the art to audiences post-COVID.
"Over the past couple of years we've all lost our voice in various ways," she said.
"Hence our finishing with 'You're the Voice'. The whole point of Primavera is new beginnings and looking forward again.
"It's a fabulous concert for kids and families because it's a rare opportunity to hear music sung live in a massed setting. The sensation of sound is amazing, it leaves a lovely impression.
"St Joseph's is an amazing venue for voice. We do a lot of a capella so the acoustics in the church are fantastic."
This year will be the first edition of the Primavera but murmurings are already underway that it could become an annual event.
"We said straight away we'd love to have the Orange choirs come down and visit us when we have something on the South Coast," she revealed.
"We'd love to make it reciprocal. We've found a lot of commonality. We feel very much at home."
Primavera - A Celebration of Song
When: 5.30pm
Where: St Joseph's Church, Orange
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.