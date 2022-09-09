ORANGE Mayor Jason Hamling has paid respect to the Commonwealth's longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth ll who passed away overnight.
"On behalf of the Orange community and Orange City Council we send our condolences to the Royal Family. While Queen Elizabeth was a monarch, we shouldn't forget she was also a mum, grandmother and great-grandmother," Cr Hamling said.
"By all accounts she was an extraordinary human being and leader who lived and led through an extraordinary period in our history. It seemed at times she would be with us forever.
"We wish King Charles lll all the best in this challenging role," Cr Hamling said.
The Queen visited Orange on April 30, 1970 and was escorted by Mayor Ron Thomas as she visited the then Emmco factory.
For many years there's been a note on display in the foyer of the Orange Civic Centre written by the Queen's private secretary, on the Royal Yacht Britannia in Sydney Harbour.
"The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh greatly enjoyed seeing Orange and much appreciated the very warm welcome given to them," the note states.
A now very large Oak tree, planted at the coronation in 1953 still stands in Robertson Park southeast of the rotunda. Coronation Drive was also named in her honour. Council flags are flying at half-mast.
Member for Orange Phil Donato described Her Majesty as a truly remarkable woman.
"On her 21st birthday she said 'my whole life whether long or short shall be dedicated to your service'," Mr Donato said.
"She certainly honoured that commitment and more."
Mr Donato said the Queen's dedication and service could never be questioned, describing her as an inspirational world leader.
Member for Calare Andrew Gee said the Queen had devoted herself to her country and the Commonwealth through the darkest of days and in times of triumph.
"Throughout her extraordinary reign including her final hours, she epitomised service, duty, and dignity," he said in a statement.
"In a rapidly changing and often tumultuous world, she was a reassuring presence of continuity and calm."
Mr Gee said the Queen toured Australia on 16 occasions.
On the first of these visits, in 1954, the royals visited 57 towns and cities in the 58 days they spent in Australia - including a very lucky town in the Central West.
"On February 12, 1954, the royal flight touched down at Raglan Aerodrome, and the Queen bid a big g'day to Bathurst," he said.
The much-anticipated event saw more than 25,000 people flock to Bathurst's King's Parade to welcome the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh to the bush.
"The visits show the Queen's great fondness and interest in regional Australia, and created a strong and lasting connection between residents of the Central West and the royal family.
"On this sad day, we thank and salute her Majesty's for her seven decades of unwavering and resolute service to the Commonwealth., and the international community of nations.
"She was a truly exceptional leader."
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
