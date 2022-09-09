Central Western Daily
An extraordinary human being: Orange mayor Jason Hamling, State member Phil Donato and Federal member Andrew Gee pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II

September 9 2022
ORANGE Mayor Jason Hamling has paid respect to the Commonwealth's longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth ll who passed away overnight.

