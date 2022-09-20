Central Western Daily
Orange City Council meeting: Everything you need to know

William Davis
William Davis
Updated September 20 2022 - 5:04pm, first published 5:00pm
Function centre revamp, benches for mental health, and the queen's death: Everything from this week's council meeting

Upgrades to the Orange function centre, concerning youth crime trends, suicide prevention, potholes, and the queen's death took the spotlight at this week's council meeting in Orange.

