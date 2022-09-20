Function centre revamp, benches for mental health, and the queen's death: Everything from this week's council meeting

Upgrades to the Orange function centre, concerning youth crime trends, suicide prevention, potholes, and the queen's death took the spotlight at this week's council meeting in Orange.
Construction of blue park benches across town has been given the go-ahead, new programs to engage at-risk children are greenlit, and a controversial upgrade plan became is one step closer to reality.
The tourism development plan shared with Blayney and Cabonne was also approved, while proposed changes to the local grants funding system were placed on ice.
Meanwhile, the $1.5 million mountain bike track project on Mount Canobolas was lambasted by Wiradjuri elder Uncle Neil Ingram, citing impact on sacred indigenous landmarks in the area.
The fortnightly meeting was opened with a tribute to the queen, comprising a minute of silence and stirring renditions of the Australian national anthem and God Save the King by the Orange Male Voice Choir.
"Today's meeting is the first since Her Majesty's death, Queen Elizabeth II," Mayor Cr. Jason Hamling said - noting new portraits of King Charles III are set to be commissioned.
"No matter your views on our current system, her service and dedication were beyond dispute and have been acknowledged around the world."
Council voted to fund the installation of 13 blue benches across town at an estimated cost of $19,500, as part of a campaign to raise awareness of mental illness.
The sites will bear contact numbers for support services. Two trees will also be painted blue as part of the campaign.
"[I support] any small step we can take to prevent this happening in our community," Cr. Tammy Greenhalgh said.
"We're not going to solve the problem, but we might just stop one or two people from having those thoughts.
"I know if I was walking through a park and there was a young male particularly sitting on one of those benches I'd stop to ask 'are you ok'?"
Concerning youth crime trends were confronted by council, with a vote to investigate the development of intervention strategies for at-risk children to reduce the likelihood of offending.
"I think any ways and means we can help the police and have a program so it doesn't get to the police - that we can prevent them from committing the crime in the first place is a fantastic idea," Mayer Cr. Hamling said.
Kevin Duffy - who has been critical of previous campaigns to combat youth crime - said he supports the proposal "100 per cent," and noted he was pleased with last week's crime conference which he helped initiate.
"I'd like to thank police for the meeting they had the other day ... Their presence around the CBD has been exceptionally good in recent weeks. I think we should acknowledge that."
On-again-off-again plans to renew the ageing Amoco Hall function centre on Eyles Street were given a shot in the arm, with a vote to have staff investigate the cost of renovations.
"I'm gobsmacked that our city - as a health centre of excellence, as a winery centre of excellence, and as a tourism centre of excellence - does not have a facility for conferences," Cr. Jeff Whitton.
However, Cr. Duffy was less enamoured with suggestions of significant change: "What a magnificent building it is, built by the blood sweat and tears of Orange generations ago ... You try to knock it down and see how well you go.
"Families went out there day in and day out and worked their guts out and built the place - they bred like rabbits, so they'll soon let you know [what they think about the plan] ... it is worth its weight in gold."
A proposal to increase the total grants budget to $80,000 for 2023/24 and cap individual donations to $2000 was put on pause, subject to a report from council staff.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.