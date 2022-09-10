ORANGE City Council has taken it's community engagement on the Lord's Place south upgrade to ground zero.
Council has opened a pop-up shop in the Hotel Canobolas building to give residents and businesses another opportunity to find out more about the FutureCity proposals to upgrade Lords Place between Summer and Kite Streets.
The shop, at 220 Lords Place will feature displays of the plans and will provide information about how residents can have a say. It will be open Monday to Friday during business hours for the next three weeks.
Orange City Council's Employment and Economic Development Committee chair Cr Tony Mileto believes it's important for the community to find out more about the plans which are designed to make the CBD more pedestrian friendly.
Parking is a major talking point on the plan with the loss of 23 places from the block well-documented however a GHD report shows that loss can be easily covered with a more efficient use of space in nearby streets.
The value of providing outdoor dining, part of the plan, was also raised at Tuesday's night's Council meeting in reference to Orange's relatively short summer.
However, Cr Mileto said everything could be managed.
"We'd look at all options, Canberra has outdoor dining down there, there are different booths we can screen, we can look at all those options. Those concerns can be managed and they will be," he said.
Cr Mileto said he was a supporter of the project and the benefits it would bring to Orange.
"If we get this right, it can work all year round and can boost our night-time economy. If we want to make our CBD an attractive place to meet, this is great start," he said.
"The upgrade of Lords Place south isn't about parking. It's the walkability of pedestrians, that's the whole concept of Lords Place south and making it more people friendly.".
He said disruption during construction was also a concern from some quarters.
"But at no stage is Lords Place going to be closed, it will also be opened and we'll manage the upgrades," he said.
"I understand people's reluctance for change and you can't have change without some disruption."
The draft plans can be viewed on the YourSay Orange site at: https://www.orange.nsw.gov.au/news/newfuturecity-plan-to-revitalise-lords-place-unveiled/.
Residents can complete an online survey and leave a comment, and read comments left by others.
Council will also host a public forum on the development on Thursday, September 22 from 6pm upstairs in the Hotel Canobolas. The date has been changed to avoid a clash with that week's council meeting.
Following the community engagement, the proposal will be tabled at an October council meeting and if approved work will start as soon as possible.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
