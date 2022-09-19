Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway has instructed his department to meet with Cabonne Council over the state of Cargo Road.
The road was as recently as last week described by one resident as 'a death trap' with potholes and cracked bitumen made worse by persistent rainfall.
Member for Orange Phil Donato revealed he had made several representations to Cabonne Council and Mr Farraway seeking urgent action on the road.
Council have also said they need around $10 million, a figure they say is well outside the means of local government.
Cabonne is one of the local government areas (LGAs) eligible for funding as part of the government's natural disaster declaration but Mr Donato said it would not be enough to fix the road.
On Monday, Mr Farraway responded telling the Central Western Daily he was aware of the issues surrounding the thoroughfare while holding off on any firm commitment.
"I have seen Mr Donato's recent correspondence regarding damage to Cargo Road, a road managed by Cabonne Council," Mr Farraway said.
"I recently announced the opening of round six of the Fixing Country Roads program, which provides funding to councils to repair and upgrade local and regional roads to improve the movement of freight and I urge council to apply for funding under this round," he continued.
"I have also instructed my department to meet with council to discuss other funding options for maintenance and safety treatments on Cargo Road."
Mr Farraway highlighted rainfall as a significant challenge to road maintenance, saying more than 60,000 potholes had been sealed in the past six months.
"I know how frustrating it has been driving on our roads lately, the rain has been relentless but I assure you we have crews working around the clock to get our roads repaired, since March we have fixed more than 60,000 potholes across the state road network in regional NSW," he said.
"Year on year there has been a 74 per cent increase in potholes registered in regional NSW."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
