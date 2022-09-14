Orange police have shared details of nearly a dozen crimes committed by young people across Orange in the past month.
A meeting hosted by Chief Inspector Peter Atkins and crime manager, Inspector Brett Smith, discussed the burning issues surrounding policing within the city.
The subject of youth crime was addressed, with eight of the "most notable" offences from the past month highlighted.
The major case noted was that of a 14-year-old who was charged with 15 offences in August. These including aggravated break and enter, stealing a motor vehicle, having a knife in a public place and ''goods in custody reasonably suspected of being stolen'.
The teenager was released on curfew bail, however they committed further offences on September 3 and had bail refused to appear in court on September 8. Police said this matter had now been dealt with by the court.
A 14-year-old was also charged in relation to an attempt robbery that occurred in the Orange CBD. The person was given a 24 hour curfew bail however he has breached the bail and is currently wanted by police. A spokesman for the police said they were unable to provide any further information "due to child protection laws."
"The young offenders we can deal with by way of bail," Mr Atkins said.
"A lot of these young people look young, but they're actually 18-plus. Once you're 18 you don't get a caution, you get charged. That's how the Young Offenders Act works and all police have been tasked the last few weeks to control the CBD more than other areas."
Other incidents include a 14-year-old girl being charged with street offences, a 16-year-old boy charged with shoplifting offences who is currently on curfew bail and a 15-year-old girl that charged with shoplifting. She was given a youth caution.
On top of those, three people were charged with affray that occurred at Orange City Centre on August 26 and two people were charged with affray that occurred at McDonalds in Bathurst Road on August 26.
Five young people were also involved in stealing a car in Orange on September 2 and were arrested and charged in Dubbo on September 3 after a police pursuit and other offences that occurred in Dubbo. Four had their bail refused and one was currently on curfew bail (13 years old).
It was said that "in a nutshell" there were approximately 15 children causing the bulk of the issues around the CBD in the past few weeks and months.
Orange Police have been proactively patrolling the CD and other areas with in Orange that YP's frequent
Mr Atkins also said that in the month of August, police had moved-on 30 young people from the CBD
"You can't just say 'go home'. If you're under 15, under 16 you have to be causing a person to fear for their safety. It's not a blanket that we can move people on," he added.
"The last week and a half has been much decline in crime in the CBD. I think hopefully, the CBD is back to where it was before the recent spike."
The main areas of concern that the police noted were Post Office Lane, Orange Central Square Shopping Centre, the Orange City Centre/ Orange City Centre and the Orange Library.
