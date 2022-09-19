The tourism industry brings in over $75 million to the Orange Region annually, and further developing that sector to become the leading visitor destination in Australia could send that figure sky high.
New pre-pandemic data attached to Orange City Council's Final Draft Orange Region Destination Management Plan has highlighted the importance of the tourism sector to the region's economy.
The Orange Region takes into account the Orange City Council, Cabonne Shire Council and Blayney Shire Council local government areas.
The data is sourced from Tourism Research Australia (TRA), the widely accepted Australian Government data source tracking visitation across Australia.
The figures reveal, between 2015 and 2019, 1.3 million people visited the region, spending $377 million. That's $75.4 million per year.
Diving deeper into the data, 63 per cent of those visitors were day-trippers, and they accounted for $126 per day trip.
The overnight spending is a far more lucrative market. It makes up 37 per cent of the market, but makes up 72 per cent of the overall spend, which is around $550 per visit.
The city of Orange is the big driver in this market, the data confirms, with 80 per cent of the visitors - or around 1.1 million people - spending $305 million, or around 81 per cent of the total spend in the Orange Region, over the same five-year time frame.
The report details themes and initiatives designed to guide future growth for the market and says, while NSW remains the primary market for visitation to the city, expanding that reach is on the cards.
"There is potential to target the South East Queensland market for weekend escapes or drive tourism," the report said.
"South East Queensland is also a strategic market opportunity as they do not have access to similar regional product offerings, in comparison to Sydney and Melbourne who have similar offers at their doorstep.
"As such the unique cool climate wines, quality food and agriculture of the Orange Region would position it well in the South East Queensland market."
The data points to older couples being the main visitors to the region, accounting for 27 per cent of all trips to Orange, Cabonne and Blayney.
In comparison, the same 'lifestyle group' represents around 28 per cent of visitors to the Hunter.
The next best represented group is the parent, children under 14 years with 25 per cent of the trips to Orange.
Older single (14 per cent), young/midlife single (13 per cent), parent, children over 15 years (10 per cent) and young/midlife couple (10 per cent) is how the rest of the visitor numbers are broken down.
The report points out the Orange Region is well placed in terms of products and experiences targeted to the couples and singles markets, with quality cellar door experiences and food experiences.
However, the family market "is not well catered for in terms of product offer given the size of the market".
"There is opportunity to extract greater yield and deliver a better visitor experience for the family market," it reads.
The plan is designed to provide a "strategic and unified direction" for the development of the visitor economy between 2022 and 2026, with a focus on awareness, product development, enabling infrastructure, and continuing to market the Orange Region.
The Destination Management Plan has been prepared to respond to and achieve the following three objectives.
These are to grow the value of the visitor economy, create a visitor ready and unified industry and encourage visitor dispersal to towns and villages.
The plan is expected to be debated during Orange City Council's meeting on Tuesday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.