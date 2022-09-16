REBUILDING a bowling green and adding a children's playground is the next stage of the Orange Ex-Service's Club's upgrade of its Country Club facilities at Bloomfield.
Closed during the pandemic, OESC reopened its Country Club in June after a refurbishment that enabled it to service not only its bowling club members but the nearby Orange Health Service campus, and the neighbouring Western Care Lodge and Ronald McDonald House, as well as Orange residents.
Now the club is staying true to its pledge to its bowlers to provide a synthetic bowling green with a development application on exhibition at Orange City Council for until October 13.
The plan is to excavate approximately 400m in the area adjacent to the existing lawn green. The club will also install play equipment on an existing concrete pad next to the club house.
The original bowling green was filled over in 2011. As part of the synthetic rebuild, OESC is proposing to floodlight the green and the existing green via six 12-metre high poles.
The club is also planning bollard lighting to its parking areas which will also resurfaced and line markings included.
The project continues the OESC's expansion in Orange after it embarked on a multi-million dollar redevelopment of the Wentworth Golf Club clubhouse after it burned down, leading to golf club's amalgamation with the OESC.
Although the Country Club is situated in the state heritage listed Bloomfield Hospital area, the proposal to return a facility to the area has developers confident it will go ahead.
The original Country Club building was built in 1965 Bloomfield staff and patients, along with a nine-hole golf course and cricket oval.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.