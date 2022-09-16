Central Western Daily
Second bowling green for Orange's Country Club with synthetic surface planned

Kate Bowyer
By Kate Bowyer
September 16 2022 - 9:30pm
Doubling up ... The OESC has applied to build a bowling green next to the existing green. Photo Kate Bowyer

REBUILDING a bowling green and adding a children's playground is the next stage of the Orange Ex-Service's Club's upgrade of its Country Club facilities at Bloomfield.

