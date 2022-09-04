Kenny McCall went from zero to hero as Barnstoneworth United kept their titles dreams alive over the weekend.
In the first week of Western Premier League finals, Barnies played host to the Dubbo Bulls in a 4v5 elimination match.
After the sides finished in a 2-2 draw the week prior, McCall knew the red and whites would be in for a tough encounter.
"We were confident," he said.
"We'd been undefeated at home all year, so we were pretty confident that we could hold them out, we just needed that goal."
Barnies peppered the Bulls goalkeeper in the first half and looked certain to go into the break with the lead. But a combination of ill-fortune and some below par finishing meant the sides were locked at 0-0 after 45 minutes.
One of those missed opportunities came from McCall, who failed to convert from the penalty spot.
"At half-time I did feel like I let the team down," he said.
"The team chat was about confidence and backing our ability, so I tried to put it behind me as best I could. I thought to myself that if I get a chance I want to take it.
That opportunity for redemption did come 15 minutes after the interval, with McCall finding the back on the net from outside the 18 yard box.
Bulls ramped up the effort after that, but were unable to crack the Barnies back-line as the score would finish 1-0.
"I think throughout the whole game it was a pretty even contest," McCall added.
"Both teams seemed up for the battle and what won it for us in the end was our defence, because they were pushing for it pretty hard in the end. Our defence held strong with Duncan Logan and Grant Koch at the back. They won a lot of headers and the long balls that were being played in the air."
Bulls coach Scott Fox knows his side was outplayed on Saturday but is confident they weren't at their best.
"That's season over so it's obviously hard to take for the boys but we could've had higher expectations," he said.
"I think we could've went on further, it wasn't the best game on our behalf.
"Credit to Barnies, without taking anything away from them we could've been better and it was partly our fault mixed with the fact they were too good for us."
With their season now done and dusted, only four teams remaining in the competition, Fox found it tough to select the team he thinks will win the title, but finally settled on a winner.
"I'll back Barnies, I'll get on the train there," he said.
"It's going to be close either way but I'll back them to go all the way."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
