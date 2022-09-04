All through the Woodbridge Cup League Tag season, Manildra Rhinettes were the team to beat, they were undefeated for a reason.
But as it goes, anything can happen on grand final day.
And that's exactly how it went in the competition's grand final, with Grenfell Girlannas securing a come from behind 18-14 win over the red and whites at Henry Lawson Oval.
While fullback Molly Hoswell tried everything to get her side victory, the determination of the Girlannas was enough to push them home.
Rhinettes coach Melissa Gibson agreed that playing Grenfell in front of their home ground was always going to be a massive challenge.
"Oh for sure, Grenfell were always going to be hard to beat at home, always going to be hard," she said.
"My heart breaks for these girls, that's our first loss for the season."
Quite often a grand final loss can be dejecting for a coach, but not one as spritely as Gibson who already has eyes on next season and ensuring her girls take the trophy off Grenfell.
"We just have to go home, have an off season, come back for 2023 and go again," she said.
"I'm not finished though, no way, I'm bloody determined.
"We're disappointed, no doubt about it, but we'll be back next season, we'll go away and re-coup."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
