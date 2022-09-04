When the adrenaline, jubilation and exhaustion all comes to an end after a grand final win, there's one thing on the agenda after the big dance.
More dancing? Well yes, but it's not the answer we're looking for.
Do I need to say it?
Okay, it's the great Mad Monday.
And there's some fearsome contenders among the Manildra Rhinos first grade Woodbridge Cup side squad that could take best on ground.
With an endless list of former Orange CYMS champions, the Rhinos have plenty of players that have been there and done that.
When it comes down it, the question is what's required to be a best on ground in this format?
Is it endurance? Determination? The list could go on.
Ben McAlpine's name has been tossed up frequently in the Central Western Daily Sport comment section by his former coach and team-mate Luke Branighan, so there's one name being mentioned.
Some of Manildra's important stakeholders weighed in with their predictions and there's three or four among the mix.
"I'm tipping the hat-trick hero, Jayden Fahey, I'm backing him in, he'll get loose," fullback Zac Reimer said.
"He doesn't get loose very often but when he does he turns one on."
Captain-coach Luke Petrie believes there could be a family connection.
"I'll throw my little brother (Will Petrie), or Hugh Gibson in the mix," he said.
"I think they'll turn it right on, I think the whole town will go off for the week."
Meanwhile Manildra's president Fox Bennett believes there's a possibility he might be able to pull off an almighty performance.
"I'm predicting the lot of them, I could be one of them," he laughed.
"I think there'll be a lot of fluid running around, they're going to the Golf Club now, it'll probably stay open for ridiculous hours. They'll have breakfast at the pub in the morning and it just goes on and on until they say that's enough."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
