When Manildra fullback Zac Reimer was approached for an interview after Sunday's Woodbridge Cup grand final, it took some time to get the white Rhino on his own, such was the fanfare behind his side's win.
For every step he walked, a Manildra fan, family member or friend would approach the premiership winner, congratulating him on the achievement.
And his words reflected that.
"It's been a long time coming, I don't think it can be put into words. You can see this now, how much it means to everyone, how good it is," he said post-game.
As it's happened every week this season, Manildra have one of the strongest contingent of supporters in the competition.
It doesn't matter if they're making the long trip to Oberon, or a short trek to Orange, the Rhinos fans are there and proud.
So it's not wonder Henry Lawson Oval was a sea of red and white when the full-time whistle was blown, with hugs, back slaps and general jubilation all the rave for a town who'd seen their side suffer two straight grand final defeats in 2018 and '19.
While it's impossible to decipher who the victory meant more to, Rhinos president Fox Bennett was certainly up there.
Such is his love for the town, he was heading back to prepare the Golf Club not long after the full-time whistle, and had to be stopped at the gate for this interview and you couldn't wipe the smile off his face.
"Words can't describe what's in my mind and how I feel at the moment," he said.
"I've been tangled up with the Manildra Rhinos since 1973 - whether it be playing, sitting on the committee or as president, this made my day."
"I played in a couple myself when I was younger and lost, it was a terrible feeling - but to see the people of Manildra support our town in league makes me feel good to be apart of the Manildra Rhinos."
"They're a top mob of boys and the girls were a bit unlucky but they're a good mob of girls too, they'll be back next year."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
